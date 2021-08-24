Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

