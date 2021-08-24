Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Reaches $6.70 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $76,251.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00289872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

