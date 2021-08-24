Efinity Token Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

