Elastos 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00007564 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

