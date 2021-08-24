Electromed’s (ELMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
