Electromed’s (ELMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

