Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Reaches $9,761.28 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,761.28 and $110.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00162297 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

