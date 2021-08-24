Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $114,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

