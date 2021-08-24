Elitium Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Elitium has a total market cap of $109.46 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

