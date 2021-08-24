Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $986,283.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

