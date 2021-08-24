Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.87. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 807 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

