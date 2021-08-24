Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,660 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QVAL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 3,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

