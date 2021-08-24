Empowered Funds LLC Buys 90,742 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

IVAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.