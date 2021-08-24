Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

KRE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. 4,531,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

