Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,809 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000.

QMOM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

