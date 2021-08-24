Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

