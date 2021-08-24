Empowered Funds LLC Has $37.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $374.37. 21,625,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,739,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $374.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

