Empowered Funds LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 207,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,331. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $245.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.36.

