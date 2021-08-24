Empowered Funds LLC Invests $13.17 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.69. 199,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

