Empowered Funds LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,872 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. 1,210,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,614. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

