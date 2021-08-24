Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,260,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 2.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.90% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

