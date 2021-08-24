Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 245,834 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 376,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

