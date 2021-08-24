Empowered Funds LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 423.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $554,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.