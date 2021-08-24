Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 244,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $55.45.

