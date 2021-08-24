Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and $182,489.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.