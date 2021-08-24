Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 9.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43. 57,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,552,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The company has a market cap of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

