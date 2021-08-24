Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 9.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43. 57,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,552,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.
The company has a market cap of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
