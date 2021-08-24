Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $18.16 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $438,082.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,044,760 coins and its circulating supply is 190,794,754 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

