Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Aug 24th, 2021

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Energy One

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

