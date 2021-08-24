Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $396.68 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $396.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

