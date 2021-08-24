Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV):

8/13/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

8/10/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

8/3/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/23/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/21/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/16/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/15/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/14/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/7/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.