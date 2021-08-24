Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ESI opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$254.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

