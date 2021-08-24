Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GMVHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GMVHF stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33. Entain has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

