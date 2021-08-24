Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Entergy worth $60,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

