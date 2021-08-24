Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

