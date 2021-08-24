Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 314,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $734.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.