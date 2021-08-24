eosDAC Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $11,048.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

