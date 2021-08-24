EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $926.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

