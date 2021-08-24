EpiK Protocol Trading Down 9.9% This Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $52.58 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.60 or 0.99803974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.70 or 0.00995376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06697953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

