Equal Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Equal has a market cap of $1.11 million and $53,117.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

