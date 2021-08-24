Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19. The company has a market cap of $467.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.