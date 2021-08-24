Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.