Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

