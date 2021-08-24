Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 252.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $9,963,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

