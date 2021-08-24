Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

