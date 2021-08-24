Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 1.02% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.