Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $94,744,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,203,000 after buying an additional 413,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

