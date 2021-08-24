Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,451 shares of company stock worth $31,789,157. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $512.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

