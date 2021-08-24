Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,268.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,219.65. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.