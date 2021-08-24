Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,766,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,543,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,476,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

