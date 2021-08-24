Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 4,774 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.