Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

